BRIEF-Cambium Learning Group Q4 Revenue Rose 2 Pct To $38.3 Mln

March 7 (Reuters) - Cambium Learning Group Inc:

* CAMBIUM LEARNING GROUP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 2 PERCENT TO $38.3 MILLION

* RECORDED AN INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $30.2 MILLION AND $29.3 MILLION FOR QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* CAMBIUM LEARNING GROUP - ‍BOOKINGS FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2017 UP BY 2 PERCENT TO $164.4 MILLION COMPARED WITH $161.8 MILLION IN 2016​

* COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ROUGHLY CONSISTENT WITH 2017

* COMPANY-WIDE, MANAGEMENT IS SETTING INITIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018 BOOKINGS GROWTH AT A HIGHER PERCENTAGE THAN 2017‍​

* EXPECTS TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY DEBT FREE BY END OF 2018

* CAMBIUM LEARNING GROUP - ‍EXPECTS 2018 CAPEX TO BE ROUGHLY CONSISTENT WITH 2017, EXPECTS GROWTH IN CASH INCOME MARGIN FROM 2017​