BRIEF-Camden Property Trust Announces 2017 Operating Results

* CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST ANNOUNCES 2017 OPERATING RESULTS, 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK, AND FIRST QUARTER 2018 DIVIDEND

* CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST - QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $1.18‍​

* CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST - QTRLY AFFO PER SHARE $0.97

* CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST - SEES FFO PER SHARE FOR 2018 OF $4.62 - $4.82 ‍​

* CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST SEES Q1 2018 ‍FFO PER SHARE OF $1.11 TO $1.15

* CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST - BOARD OF TRUST MANAGERS DECLARED Q1 2018 DIVIDEND OF $0.77 PER COMMON SHARE, UP 2.7% FROM PRIOR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.75 /SHARE

* CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST - SEES 2018 SAME PROPERTY REVENUES GROWTH IN RANGE OF 2.5% - 3.5%‍​

* CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST - SEES 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH IN RANGE OF 1.5% - 3.5%