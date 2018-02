Feb 9 (Reuters) - Cameco Corp:

* CAMECO REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY REVENUE OF $ 809 MILLION VERSUS $887 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.46

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.16

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.35, REVENUE VIEW C$780.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* LOWER URANIUM PRICES CONTRIBUTED TO RECOGNITION OF IMPAIRMENT CHARGES OF $358 MILLION IN 2017

* PRODUCTION IN MCARTHUR RIVER AND KEY LAKE OPERATIONS FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE NEGLIGIBLE

* EXPECT ARBITRATION FOR TEPCO DISPUTE TO BEGIN IN Q1 OF 2019