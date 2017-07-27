FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
13 days ago
BRIEF-Cameco Q2 adjusted loss per share $‍0.11​
July 27, 2017 / 12:27 PM / 13 days ago

BRIEF-Cameco Q2 adjusted loss per share $‍0.11​

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Cameco Corp

* Cameco reports second quarter results

* 2017 outlook for Nukem sales volume has increased, resulting in higher expected consolidated revenue

* 2017 outlook for capital expenditures has decreased due to lower expected spending at McArthur river and Cigar lake

* Cameco Corp qtrly net losses attributable to equity holders $0.00 per share

* Cameco Corp - qtrly adjusted loss per share $‍0.11​

* Cameco Corp - ‍"weaker outlook for 2017 compared to 2016 reflects low uranium prices​"

* Cash from operations is expected to be higher in 2017 than $312 million reported in 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view C$-0.02, revenue view C$383.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue $470 million versus $466‍​ million

* Cameco Corp - ‍planned capital expenditures for 2017 are 20% lower than in 2016​

* Cameco Corp - ‍settled tax dispute with united states internal revenue service for years 2009 through 2012​

* Cameco Corp says expect unit costs of production to be significantly higher in Q3 than in first two quarters

* "we expect pricing on deliveries in our uranium segment to yield weakest quarterly result in 2017"

* Cameco Corp - "‍long-term cost reduction strategies we have implemented are expected to have a short-term impact on our production costs​"

* Cameco - expect 2017 annual average unit cost of sales to be between $36.00 and $38.00 per pound, a decrease of about 5% to 10% compared to 2016

* Cameco - planned maintenance shutdowns at northern Saskatchewan operations are now underway, will result in lower Q3 production from Saskatchewan operations

* Cameco Corp - ‍"we continue to face difficult market conditions"​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

