Nov 30 (Reuters) - Cameo Resources Corp:

* CAMEO RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES FINANCING

* CAMEO RESOURCES CORP - ‍INTENDS TO CONDUCT NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO $2 MILLION

* CAMEO RESOURCES - INTENDS TO ISSUE UP TO 2.5 MILLION COMMON SHARE UNITS AT $0.80 PER UNIT​