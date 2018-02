BRIEF-Campari FY Adj. EBIT 380.5 Mln Euros

Feb 27 (Reuters) - CAMPARI:

* SAYS FY 2017 SALES OF €1,816.0 MILLION, +5.2% OVERALL

* 2017 ADJUSTED. EBIT 380.5 MILLION EUROS

* 2017 ADJUSTED. NET PROFIT 233.4 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS PROPOSED FULL YEAR DIVIDEND INCREASE OF +11.1% TO €0.05 PER SHARE

* WE REMAIN CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING A POSITIVE PERFORMANCE ACROSS THE KEY INDICATORS INTO 2018

* INTO 2018, OUTLOOK REMAINS FAIRLY BALANCED IN STILL UNCERTAIN MACROECONOMIC SCENARIO FOR SOME EMERGING MARKETS

* BENEFIT FROM U.S. TAX REFORM IS ESTIMATED TO BECOME MORE MEANINGFUL AS OF 2019

* FOREX IS ESTIMATED TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT NET SALES BY €(90) MILLION AND EBIT ADJUSTED BY €(24) MILLION IN FY 2018