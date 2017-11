Nov 7 (Reuters) - Davide Campari says in a presentation on results:

* Q3 organic sales up 5.1 percent

* Net debt/Ebitda ratio 2.2 times as of Sept. 30, or 1.9 times including Lemonsoda business and real estate asset disposals

* In Q3 organic sales of Grand Marnier up 11 percent, organic sales of Aperol up 15.2 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)