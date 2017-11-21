FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Campbell reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share of $0.92
November 21, 2017 / 12:32 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Campbell reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share of $0.92

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co

* Campbell reports first-quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.92

* Q1 earnings per share $0.91

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 sales $2.161 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.17 billion

* Campbell Soup Co - ‍updates fiscal 2018 guidance​

* Campbell Soup Co - ‍for full fiscal year, Campbell still expects year-over-year change in net sales to be -2 to 0 percent​

* Campbell Soup Co - ‍current quarter included pre-tax charges related to cost savings initiatives of $19 million, or $0.04 per share​

* Campbell Soup Co - qtrly‍ Americas Simple Meals and Beverages sales decreased 5 percent to $1.218 billion​

* Campbell Soup Co qtrly ‍sales of U.S. Soup decreased 9 percent​

* Campbell Soup - ‍for full fiscal year lowered earnings outlook & now expects adjusted EBIT to change by -4 to -2 percent and adjusted EPS to change by -3 to -1 percent​

* Campbell Soup Co - sees fiscal 2018 ‍adjusted EPS to change by -3 to -1 percent, or $2.95 to $3.02 per share​

* Campbell Soup Co says “‍this was a difficult quarter, particularly for our U.S. Soup business​”

* Campbell Soup- ‍change in guidance for adjusted EBIT,adjusted EPS due primarily to co’s gross margin performance in Q1 & revised outlook for balance of fiscal year​

* Campbell Soup - ‍“operating environment remains volatile with a rapidly evolving retailer landscape and competitive activity pressuring the top line​”

* FY earnings per share view $3.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

