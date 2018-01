BRIEF-Campbell Soup Says To End Manufacturing At Toronto Plant

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co:

* CAMPBELL ANNOUNCES PLANS TO IMPROVE OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY OF ITS NORTH AMERICAN THERMAL SUPPLY CHAIN NETWORK; COMPANY TO END MANUFACTURING AT TORONTO PLANT

* CAMPBELL SOUP CO - CAMPBELL WILL MOVE ITS CANADIAN HEADQUARTERS AND COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS TO A NEW LOCATION IN GREATER TORONTO AREA

* CAMPBELL SOUP CO - PLANS TO CLOSE ITS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN TORONTO

* CAMPBELL SOUP CO - ABOUT 380 MANUFACTURING AND MANUFACTURING-RELATED ROLES WILL BE IMPACTED

* CAMPBELL SOUP - PLANS TO OPERATE TORONTO FACILITY FOR UP TO 18 MONTHS, WILL CLOSE IN PHASES, TRANSITIONING PRODUCTION TO 3 U.S. THERMAL PLANTS

* CAMPBELL SOUP CO - CANADIAN SOUP AND BROTH PRODUCTION WILL BE CONSOLIDATED INTO THE COMPANY’S EXISTING U.S. MANUFACTURING NETWORK

* CAMPBELL SOUP CO - DECISION TO STOP MANUFACTURING IN TORONTO IS PART OF A PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED COST SAVINGS INITIATIVE