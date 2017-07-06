BRIEF-Campbell to acquire Pacific Foods for ‍$700 mln in cash​

July 6 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co:
* Campbell to acquire Pacific Foods to expand in faster-growing health and well-being categories
* Campbell Soup Co - deal for $700 million in cash
* Campbell Soup Co - plans to fund acquisition through a combination of short- and long-term debt
* Pacific foods will become part of Campbell's Americas simple meals and beverages division
* Campbell soup - deal to be neutral to earnings in first 12 months following closing, excluding certain items
* Campbell plans to continue to operate pacific foods out of tualatin
* Campbell soup co - acquisition is not subject to any financing condition.