Dec 1 (Reuters) - Camping World Holdings Inc:

* CAMPING WORLD DECLARES REGULAR, ONE-TIME AND SPECIAL DIVIDEND

* CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS-CLASS A COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND OF $0.2832/SHARE HAS REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.08/SHARE, ONE-TIME DIVIDEND OF $0.13/SHARE​