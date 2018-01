Jan 10 (Reuters) - Camsing International Holding Ltd :

* ‍CO ENTERED COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD ASIA/PACIFIC PTE. LTD​

* CO TO PROVIDE SERVICES SPECIFIED BY MASTERCARD IN MAINLAND CHINA, INCLUDING BRAND LICENSING, CREDIT CARD PRODUCTS PLANNING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)