BRIEF-Camtek enters into agreement to sell its PCB business for up to $35 mln

July 20 (Reuters) - Camtek Ltd-

* Camtek announces definitive agreement to sell its PCB business for up to $35 million

* Camtek Ltd - PCB business will be included as discontinued operations in camtek's financial statements for q2 2017 results and until date of closing

* Camtek - ‍$32 million of deal value will be paid in cash upon closing, additional amount of up to $3 million conditioned upon pcb business' performance in 2018​

* Camtek Ltd - ‍signed agreement with an affiliate of Principle Capital, a Shanghai-based private-equity fund, to sell its PCB business​