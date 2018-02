Feb 7 (Reuters) - Camtek Ltd:

* CAMTEK LTD - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.09

* CAMTEK LTD - QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10

* CAMTEK LTD - QTRLY REVENUES $25.8 MILLION VERSUS $21.5 MLN‍​

* CAMTEK LTD - FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $26 MILLION-$27 MLN‍​

* CAMTEK - EXPECTS CONTINUED DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN REVENUES IN 2018