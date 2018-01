Jan 25 (Reuters) - Can Fite Biopharma Ltd:

* CAN-FITE RECEIVES FROM GEBRO HOLDINGS $2,200,000 PAYMENT AS PART OF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PICLIDENOSON IN 3 EUROPEAN COUNTRIES

* CAN FITE BIOPHARMA- UNDER TERMS OF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT, GEBRO MAKING A TOTAL UPFRONT AND MILESTONE PAYMENT OF APPROXIMATELY $2,200,000 TO CAN-FITE