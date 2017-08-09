FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
BRIEF-Canacol Energy enters into Sabanas Gas flowline agreement
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 9, 2017 / 8:47 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Canacol Energy enters into Sabanas Gas flowline agreement

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Canacol Energy Ltd

* Canacol Energy Ltd enters into Sabanas Gas flowline agreement

* Canacol Energy Ltd - ‍Canacol's financial contribution to project will be almost entirely satisfied by costs incurred to date​

* Canacol Energy - $41 million Sabanas Gas flowline project will be financed through $30.5 million investment by group of private investors, $10.5 million from Canacol​

* Canacol Energy Ltd - ‍canacol's financial contribution to project will not involve issuance of new equity or affect its current cash position​

* Canacol Energy Ltd - ‍two members of co's board have participated in private investor financing for an aggregate amount of US $9.0 million​

* Canacol Energy Ltd ltd - has option to divest up to an additional US$3 million of its share of project, thus lowering its investment to about US$7.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.