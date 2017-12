Dec 21 (Reuters) - Canacol Energy Ltd:

* CANACOL ENERGY LTD. PROVIDES 2018 GUIDANCE

* CANACOL ENERGY LTD - 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET IS US$ 80 MILLION, WHICH WILL BE FULLY FUNDED FROM EXISTING CASH AND 2018 CASH FLOW

* CANACOL ENERGY LTD - CONTRACTED A SINGLE DRILLING RIG WHICH IT INTENDS TO USE TO EXECUTE ITS EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT DRILLING PROGRAM IN 2018

* CANACOL ENERGY LTD - OIL SALES ARE EXPECTED TO AVERAGE APPROXIMATELY 1,700 BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY FOR CALENDAR 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: