Nov 20 (Reuters) - Transcanada Corp

* Canada energy minister says with Nebraska decision, Keystone XL pipeline “has now secured all the required approvals in both Canada and the U.S”

* Canada energy minister says Keystone XL project “bolsters North American energy security and economic competitiveness”

* Canada energy minister says Nebraska Keystone approval will result in jobs on both sides of Canada–U.S. border Further company coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)