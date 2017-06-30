FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to buy Parkway Inc.
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Company Results
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
North Korea - U.S. Standoff
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 30, 2017 / 12:53 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to buy Parkway Inc.

2 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Parkway Inc:

* Canada Pension Plan Investment Board announces definitive agreement to acquire Parkway, Inc.

* Parkway inc - Parkway's board of directors unanimously approved agreement

* Parkway Inc - ‍US$23.05 per share consideration, consists of $19.05 per share plus a $4.00 special dividend to be paid prior to closing​

* Parkway Inc - deal for ‍US$1.2 billion, or US$23.05 per share​

* Says ‍co, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board​ entered into a definitive agreement under which CPPIB will acquire 100% of Parkway

* Parkway Inc - ‍transaction is not subject to a financing condition and is expected to close in Q4 of 2017​

* Parkway - will pay previously announced Q2 dividend on June 30, but will suspend all future quarterly dividend payments through expected close of deal

* Parkway - ‍parkway will pay its previously announced Q2 dividend , but will suspend all future quarterly dividend payments through expected close of deal

* Parkway Inc- TPG Capital, its affiliates, which collectively own about 9.8% of outstanding common stock of co, agreed to vote in favor of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.