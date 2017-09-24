BRIEF-Canada's chief NAFTA negotiator says making solid progress at talks

Sept 24 (Reuters) -

* Canada’s chief NAFTA negotiator says making “good solid progress” at third round of talks in Ottawa, says pace is very fast

* Canada’s chief NAFTAnnegotiator says doesn’t expect detailed U.S. proposals on auto rules of origin, dairy, dispute settlement in this round

* Canada’s chief NAFTA negotiator says will make good progress in next few rounds, says impossible to predict when talks will conclude

* Canada’s chief NAFTA negotiator says has seen no indications so far that U.S. delegation might walk away from the talks (Reporting by David Ljunggren)