Sept 27 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc

* Canada’s Freeland: raised issue of Boeing and Bombardier with USTR’s Lighthizer

* Canada’s Freeland: says USTR not handling this issue, have also spoken several times with Sec. Ross on Boeing issue

* Canada’s Freeland: spoke directly about issue with Boeing in New York last week; will be speaking shortly with Ross and British counterparts about this issue Further company coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)