* Canada’s Patented Medicine Prices Review Board hearing panel issues decision in Soliris case

* Canada’s PMPRB says panel found that the price of Soliris (Eculizumab) 10 mg/ml was and is excessive under sections 83 and 85 of the patent act

* Canada's PMPRB says panel ordered Alexion to lower price of soliris in canada as of sept 20 to no higher than lowest price in 7 comparator countries