FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Canada's Shaw to sell Viawest to Peak 10 Holding for about C$2.3 bln
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 13, 2017 / 12:20 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Canada's Shaw to sell Viawest to Peak 10 Holding for about C$2.3 bln

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Peak 10 Inc-

* Shaw Communications Inc. Announces sale of Viawest to Peak 10 for approximately c$2.3 billion

* Shaw Communications Inc - ‍consideration pursuant to transaction is comprised of all cash​

* Shaw Communications - expects to realize net cash proceeds from deal of about c$900 million after repayment of viawest level indebtedness of about us$580 million

* Shaw Communications - entered into share purchase agreement with gi partners portfolio co peak 10 holding corp to sell 100% of wholly-owned unit viawest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.