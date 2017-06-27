FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Canadian government issues key authorization for KSM's tailings management facility
June 27, 2017 / 8:14 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Canadian government issues key authorization for KSM's tailings management facility

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Seabridge Gold Inc-

* Seabridge Gold-Government. Of canada issued regulatory amendment to schedule 2 of metal mining effluent regulations for co's ksm project in british columbia​

* Seabridge Gold Inc - ‍amendment authorizes certain natural water bodies frequented by fish for use in a tailings management facility​

* Seabridge Gold Inc - ‍regulatory amendment construction of ksm's tmf subject to strict bonding and fishery habit compensation requirements​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

