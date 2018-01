Jan 15 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co:

* CN, POLICE UNION IN CANADA REACH TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ON NEW LABOUR CONTRACT

* CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY - CO, ‍ CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY POLICE ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCED PARTIES HAVE REACHED TENTATIVE AGREEMENT FOR NEW CONTRACT​