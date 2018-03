BRIEF-Canadian National Railway Interim President, CEO JJ Ruest Said Company Will Quickly Improve Movement Of Western Canadian Grain

March 7 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co:

* CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO - INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN

* CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO - INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK

* CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY - INVESTING OVER $250 MILLION THIS YEAR TO BUILD NEW TRACK AND YARD CAPACITY IN WESTERN CANADA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: