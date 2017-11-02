BRIEF-Canadian Natural Resources Qtrly FFO per share $1.37

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd

* Canadian natural resources limited announces 2017 third quarter results

* Qtrly FFO per share $1.37

* Production volumes averaged 1,036,499 boe/d in q3/17, representing 14% and 41% increases from q2/17 and q3/16 levels

* Annual 2017 production guidance at horizon remains unchanged at 170,000 - 184,000 bbl/d

* Forecasts annual 2017 production levels to average between 663,000 and 717,000 bbl/d of crude oil and ngls

* Forecasts annual 2017 production levels to average between 1,655 and 1,705 mmcf/d of natural gas, before royalties

* Q4/17 production guidance before royalties is forecast to average between 736,000 and 772,000 bbl/d of crude oil and ngls

* Q4/17 production guidance before royalties is between 1,700 and 1,750 mmcf/d of natural gas

* Canadian natural’s annual 2017 capital expenditures are targeted to be approximately $4.9 billion

* Declared a quarterly cash dividend on common shares of c$0.275 per share payable on january 1, 2018