FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Canadian Natural Resources reports Q2 eanings per share of $0.93‍​
Sections
Featured
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
Policymakers grapple with slow recovery short of wage growth
Global economy
Policymakers grapple with slow recovery short of wage growth
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 3, 2017 / 9:24 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Canadian Natural Resources reports Q2 eanings per share of $0.93‍​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd -

* Canadian Natural Resources limited announces 2017 second quarter results

* Canadian Natural Resources - ‍increased mid-point of its 2017 annual liquids and BOE production guidance by 11,000 bbl/d and 3,000 BOE/d respectively​

* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.93‍​

* Qtrly diluted FFO per share $1.49

* Canadian Natural Resources - ‍corporate production volumes averaged 913,171 BOE/d in Q2, representing 4 percent and 16 percent increases from Q1/17 and Q2/16 levels​

* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd - ‍decreasing its 2017 capital program by approximately $180 million​

* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd - ‍total annual 2017 horizon project capital is now targeted to be $910 million​

* Canadian Natural - ‍start-up of phase 3 is targeted for Q4/17 and is targeted to bring total horizon production volumes to 250,000 bbl/d of SCO

* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd - ‍forecasts annual 2017 production levels to average between 663,000 and 717,000 bbl/d of crude oil​

* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd - ‍Q3/17 production guidance before royalties is forecast to average between 740,000 and 778,000 bbl/d of crude oil​

* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd - ‍annual 2017 capital expenditures are targeted to be approximately $3.9 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.