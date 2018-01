BRIEF-Canadian Pacific Railway Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share of C$6.77

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd:

* CP REPORTS RECORD FOURTH-QUARTER AND RECORD FULL-YEAR RESULTS ON THE STRENGTH OF ITS OPERATING MODEL AND DISCIPLINED APPROACH IN THE MARKETPLACE

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$3.22

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$6.77

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 5 PERCENT TO C$1.71 BILLION

* EXPECTS 2018 REVENUE GROWTH IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GROWTH TO BE IN LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS​

* QUARTERLY OPERATING RATIO 56.1 PERCENT VERSUS 56.2 PERCENT

* ‍COMPANY PLANS TO INVEST BETWEEN $1.35 BILLION TO $1.5 BILLION IN CAPITAL PROGRAMS IN 2018​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$13.13, REVENUE VIEW C$6.87 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REPORTS FY 2017 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$11.39

* Q4 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE INCREASED 159% TO $6.77 FROM $2.61

* Q4 EPS INCLUDES INCOME TAX RECOVERY OF $527 MILLION, MAINLY DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM NET OF CANADIAN PROVINCIAL TAX RATE INCREASES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: