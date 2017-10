Oct 16 (Reuters) - Canadian Solar Inc

* Canadian Solar enters binding contracts for the sale of three solar farms totalling 117 MWp in Queensland, Australia

* Canadian Solar Inc - 2 solar farms are under construction with connection to grid expected in March and September 2018 respectively​

* Canadian Solar Inc - ‍Oakey 2 Solar Farm is expected to connect to grid in October 2018​