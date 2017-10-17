FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Canadian Solar partners with Menora Mivtachim on solar projects in Israel
#Financials
October 17, 2017 / 12:48 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Canadian Solar partners with Menora Mivtachim on solar projects in Israel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Canadian Solar Inc

* Canadian Solar partners with Menora Mivtachim to invest in solar power projects in Israel

* Canadian Solar - $60 million expected to be raised from Menora Mivtachim, Canadian Solar, with each party contributing equal investment amount​

* Canadian Solar Inc - ‍joint venture will finance solar projects awarded by Israeli Electricity Authority under solar power tenders​

* Canadian Solar Inc - co’s unit and a few subsidiaries of Menora Mivtachim Holdings entered into a joint venture agreement​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
