BRIEF-Canadian Tire Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share Of C$4.10

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd:

* CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES STRONG FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$4.10

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 3.9 PERCENT

* CONSOLIDATED RETAIL SALES INCREASED $215.8 MILLION, OR 4.9%, IN Q4

* EXCLUDING PETROLEUM, QTRLY CONSOLIDATED RETAIL SALES WERE UP 4.1% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* CONSOLIDATED REVENUE INCREASED $323.0 MILLION, OR 8.9% IN Q4

* EXCLUDING PETROLEUM, QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE INCREASED 8.4%

* QTRLY REVENUE $3.96 BILLION VERSUS $3.64 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$3.80, REVENUE VIEW C$3.75 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: