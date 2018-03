March 2 (Reuters) - Canara Bank Ltd:

* GETS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR ISSUE OF SHARES WORTH 48.65 BILLION RUPEES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS TO INDIA GOVERNMENT

* GETS SHAREHOLDERS' NOD FOR RAISING OF ADDITIONAL 10 BILLION RUPEES FROM INVESTORS OTHER THAN INDIA GOVERNMENT