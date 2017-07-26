FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Canasil proposes spin-out transaction for transfer of B.C. Properties to Canmine Minerals
July 26, 2017 / 1:24 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Canasil proposes spin-out transaction for transfer of B.C. Properties to Canmine Minerals

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Canasil Resources Inc

* Canasil proposes spin-out transaction for transfer of B.C. Properties to Canmine Minerals Inc.

* Canasil Resources Inc - unanimously approved a proposal to undertake spin-out transaction to segregate British Columbia properties

* Canasil Resources Inc - undertake a spin-out transaction to segregate its British Columbia Properties into a separate company, Canmine Minerals Inc.

* Canasil Resources Inc - consideration for transfer of BC Properties is proposed to be 50.95 million common shares of Canmine

* Canasil Resources Inc - current board and management of canasil will remain unchanged post deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

