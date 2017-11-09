BRIEF-Cancer Genetics Q3 loss per share $0.15

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Cancer Genetics Inc

* Cancer genetics reports record third quarter 2017 revenue and 134% increase in contracted bookings from major biotech and pharmaceutical companies

* Q3 loss per share $0.15

* Q3 revenue $8.0 million versus i/b/e/s view $7.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cancer genetics inc - ‍integration of vivopharm acquisition is on-track and will deliver a full quarter of results and additional revenue in q4 of 2017​