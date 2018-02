Feb 12 (Reuters) - CANCOM SE:

* SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN REVENUES AND EARNINGS

* FY REVENUE ROSE 13.5 PERCENT TO 1.161 BILLION EUR

* FY ‍CONSOLIDATED GROUP EBITA, PRELIMINARY: EUR 69.7 MILLION (PLUS 17.1 PERCENT; 2016: EUR 59.5 MILLION)​

* FY CONSOLIDATED GROUP EBITDA, PRELIMINARY: EUR 84.5 MILLION (PLUS 15.9 PERCENT; 2016: EUR 72.9 MILLION)