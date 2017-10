Aug 11 (Reuters) - CANCOM SE:

* H1 ‍REVENUES: EURO 535.9 MILLION (2016: EURO 492.2 MILLION; UP 8.9 PERCENT)​

* H1 ‍EBITDA: EURO 35.4 MILLION (2016: EURO 33.1 MILLION; UP 6.9 PERCENT)​

* H1 ‍EBIT: EURO 25.2 MILLION (2016: EURO 22.6 MILLION; UP 11.5 PERCENT)​