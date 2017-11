Nov 9 (Reuters) - Cancom SE

* Says ‍consolidated group revenues for Q3 rose by 21.1 percent from 225.5 million euros in Q3/2016 up to 273.1 million euros in Q3/2017​

* Q3 consolidated EBITDA up 16.9 pct at 20.1 million​ euros

* Says is ‍very well positioned for its ambitious goal to speed up future growth even further​