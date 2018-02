Feb 22 (Reuters) - Canfor Corp:

* CANFOR REPORTS RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.89

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE ‍$ 1.02​

* ‍U.S. HOUSING MARKET IS FORECAST TO CONTINUE ITS ONGOING GRADUAL RECOVERY THROUGH 2018​

* QTRLY ‍CONSOLIDATED SALES TO EXTERNAL CUSTOMERS C$1,182.2 MILLION VERSUS C$1,043.5 MILLION​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.80 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: