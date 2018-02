Feb 6 (Reuters) - Canlan Ice Sports Corp:

* CANLAN ICE SPORTS CORP. ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN EXECUTIVE ROLES

* ‍IVAN WU, CANLAN‘S FORMER VICE PRESIDENT FINANCE, WILL NOW FILL ROLE OF CFO​

* ‍MICHAEL GELLARD, CANLAN'S FORMER CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT​