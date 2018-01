BRIEF-Cannabis Wheaton Announces International Supply Agreement With Aphria

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp:

* CANNABIS WHEATON ANNOUNCES INTERNATIONAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH APHRIA

* CANNABIS WHEATON INCOME - ‍ UNDER TERMS, APHRIA TO SUPPLY NAVISENT WITH UP TO 60,000 KILOGRAMS OF CANNABIS PRODUCTS BETWEEN NOW AND FEB 1, 2022​

* CANNABIS WHEATON INCOME CORP - ‍ AGREEMENT IS TO BE SUPERSEDED BY A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO BE ENTERED INTO BY WHEATON AND APHRIA IMMINENTLY​

* CANNABIS WHEATON INCOME SAYS‍ VIEW INTERNATIONAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH APHRIA AS “AN ACCRETIVE ARRANGEMENT FOR BOTH WHEATON AND APHRIA”​

* CANNABIS WHEATON- ENTERED SUPPLY DEAL, PURSUANT TO DEAL CO WILL PURCHASE CANNABIS, INCLUDING DRIED FLOWER,CANNABIS OIL FROM APHRIA​