Sept 21 (Reuters) - CANNABRANDS AG:

* COURT SUSTAINS OBJECTIONS OF CANNABRANDS AG TO THE PROPOSED EX OFFICIO DELETION OF THE COMPANY DUE TO LACK OF ASSETS

* AIMS TO REACH RESOLUTION ON CONTINUATION OF COMPANY DURING EGM THAT WILL BE CONVENED IN THE NEAR FUTURE‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)