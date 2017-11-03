FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-‍Cannell Capital reports 8.1 pct stake In Health Insurance Innovations Inc's Class A common stock
#Financials
November 3, 2017 / 7:32 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-‍Cannell Capital reports 8.1 pct stake In Health Insurance Innovations Inc's Class A common stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Health Insurance Innovations Inc

* Cannell Capital LLC reports 8.1 pct stake in Health Insurance Innovations Inc’s Class A common stock as of Nov 3 - SEC filing

* Cannell Capital LLC says believes that Health Insurance Innovations would benefit from at least one additional board member​ ‍​

* Cannell Capital - Changes investment position from passive 13G filing to "so-called" active 13D filing due to recent talks with Health Insurance Innovations​ Source text: (bit.ly/2ysrQio) Further company coverage:

