BRIEF-CANNIMED ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO BUY NEWSTRIKE RESOURCES

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Cannimed Therapeutics Inc

* CANNIMED ACKNOWLEDGES AURORA PRESS RELEASE AND ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVITY AGREEMENT AND INTENTION TO ACQUIRE NEWSTRIKE RESOURCES LTD.

* ‍AT THIS TIME, BOARD HAS NOT RECEIVED A FORMAL WRITTEN OFFER FROM AURORA​

* ‍BOARD, IN CONSULTATION WITH FINANCIAL AND LEGAL ADVISORS INTENDS TO REVIEW TERMS SET OUT IN AURORA PRESS RELEASE​

* IS IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS TO BUY NEWSTRIKE RESOURCES AT EXCHANGE RATIO OF 0.033 CANNIMED SHARES PER NEWSTRIKE SHARE​ ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: