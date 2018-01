BRIEF-Cannimed Therapeutics Launches $725 mln Lawsuit Related To Aurora Hostile Bid

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Cannimed Therapeutics Inc:

* LAUNCHES $725 MILLION LAWSUIT ALLEGING MULTIPLE CLAIMS OF WRONGDOING RELATED TO AURORA HOSTILE BID

* ‍LAWSUIT TARGETS AURORA CANNABIS, LOCKED UP SHAREHOLDERS, TWO CANNIMED DIRECTORS AND CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP​

* CANNIMED- ‍ LAWSUIT ALLEGES AURORA , LARGE SHAREHOLDERS OF CO, WESTCAP, PFM, CANACCORD, OTHERS PARTICIPATED IN CONSPIRACY TO INJURE CO‘S ECONOMIC INTERESTS

* CANNIMED THERAPEUTICS - SEEKING PERSONAL DAMAGES AGAINST ONE CURRENT AND ONE FORMER MEMBER OF CANNIMED BOARD, DOUG BANZET AND ROBERT DUGUID​