FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cannimed to acquire UP Cannabis Inc
Sections
Featured
Party set to sack Mugabe, Zimbabweans celebrate
WORLD
Party set to sack Mugabe, Zimbabweans celebrate
Arsenal overpower Spurs in north London derby
SPORTS
Arsenal overpower Spurs in north London derby
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 17, 2017 / 9:55 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Cannimed to acquire UP Cannabis Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Cannimed Therapeutics Inc

* Cannimed to acquire UP Cannabis Inc. (Newstrike Resources Ltd. – TSx-v:HIP) to create a premier global cannabis company

* Cannimed Therapeutics Inc - ‍deal expected to be accretive (before synergies) on key metrics by 2019​

* Cannimed Therapeutics - as per agreement, newstrike shareholders will be entitled to receive 0.033 shares of co for each Newstrike common share held​

* Cannimed - current cannimed shareholders will own in aggregate about 65 per cent of combined entity

* Cannimed - Newstrike shareholders will in aggregate own about 35 per cent of combined entity​

* Cannimed Therapeutics - parties are subject to payment of termination fee of C$5 million by newstrike to co or C$9.5 million by co to newstrike​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.