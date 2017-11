Nov 16 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Canon plans to lift its regular dividend for fiscal 2018 by 10 yen per share over current-year projections to 160 yen - Nikkei

* Canon's group payout ratio for the current year is expected to be 71 percent - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2ALkd3n) Further company coverage: