July 20 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Canon Inc's consolidated operating profit for the year ending in December is expected to jump 40% to 330 billion yen ($2.94 billion) - Nikkei

* For year ending in December, Canon Inc's sales are expected to top Co's 4.02 trillion yen forecast, climbing 20% to nearly 4.1 trillion yen - Nikkei