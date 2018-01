Jan 17 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp:

* CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $175 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

* CANOPY GROWTH CORP - UNDERWRITERS TO PURCHASE, ON BOUGHT DEAL BASIS, 5.1 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF CO AT $34.60 PER COMMON SHARE

* CANOPY GROWTH CORP - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR CAPACITY EXPANSION