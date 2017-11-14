FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Canopy Growth Corp reports net loss $0.01 per basic and diluted share​
Sections
Featured
Hariri says to return to Lebanon in next two days: Twitter
Middle East
Hariri says to return to Lebanon in next two days: Twitter
Tillerson to press Myanmar army chief to halt violence
Myanmar crisis
Tillerson to press Myanmar army chief to halt violence
Lead poisoning lurks in scores of New York neighbourhoods
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
Lead poisoning lurks in scores of New York neighbourhoods
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 14, 2017 / 11:55 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Canopy Growth Corp reports net loss $0.01 per basic and diluted share​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp

* Canopy Growth Corporation reports second quarter fiscal 2018 financial results as it expands infrastructure for Canadian and international markets

* Canopy Growth Corp - ‍Q2 revenue was $17.6 million, a 107% increase over Q2 ended September 30, 2016​

* Canopy Growth Corp - ‍net loss in Q2 of fiscal 2018 of $1.6 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share​

* Canopy Growth Corp - ‍inventory at September 30, 2017 amounted to $73.8 million and biological assets amounted to $23.5 million​

* Q2 earnings per share view C$-0.04, revenue view C$19.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.